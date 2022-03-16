EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – March 24, 2012, will forever mark a somber day in the lives of the family and friends of Javier Arana, Jr.

Organizers say this year marks the 10 Year Anniversary of the loss and are requesting area families to participate in the 10th Annual Javier Arana Jr. Fallen Trooper Memorial Run.

The run, set for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 8:00 am at Ascarate Park.

Organizers share the run is to celebrate the life and legacy of Javier Arana Jr., as well as paying respects to all of the recently fallen brothers in West Texas Region.

WHAT: 10th Annual Javier Arana Jr. Fallen Trooper Memorial Run 5K Memorial Run/1 Mile Fun Walk

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 8:00 am

WHERE: Ascarate Park.

Bag pick up will be at the park on race day beginning 7:30 AM

Location: Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Ave., El Paso, TX 79905

Parking: $2.00 per vehicle

Registration: $25.00 Adults/$15.00 Children

Online registration at www.raceadventuresunlimited.com closes at 11:59 PM on 03/17/2022



RACE DAY REGISTRATION ALLOWED UPON AVAILABILITY OF T‐SHIRTS

REGISTRATION FEES ARE NON‐REFUNDABLE

T‐shirt to all who register for run/walk

Age category for kids: (5‐10 years) and (11‐17 years)

Trophies will be awarded to top 3 male/female runners in each kid category

Age category for adults: (18‐30 years) (31‐45 years) and (46+)

Medals will be awarded to the top 3 male/female runners in each adult category

Refreshments will be provided at end of race for all participants.

