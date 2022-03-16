EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – March 24, 2012, will forever mark a somber day in the lives of the family and friends of Javier Arana, Jr.
Organizers say this year marks the 10 Year Anniversary of the loss and are requesting area families to participate in the 10th Annual Javier Arana Jr. Fallen Trooper Memorial Run.
The run, set for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 8:00 am at Ascarate Park.
Organizers share the run is to celebrate the life and legacy of Javier Arana Jr., as well as paying respects to all of the recently fallen brothers in West Texas Region.
WHAT: 10th Annual Javier Arana Jr. Fallen Trooper Memorial Run 5K Memorial Run/1 Mile Fun Walk
WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 8:00 am
WHERE: Ascarate Park.
Bag pick up will be at the park on race day beginning 7:30 AM
Location: Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Ave., El Paso, TX 79905
Parking: $2.00 per vehicle
Registration: $25.00 Adults/$15.00 Children
Online registration at www.raceadventuresunlimited.com closes at 11:59 PM on 03/17/2022
- RACE DAY REGISTRATION ALLOWED UPON AVAILABILITY OF T‐SHIRTS
- REGISTRATION FEES ARE NON‐REFUNDABLE
- T‐shirt to all who register for run/walk
- Age category for kids: (5‐10 years) and (11‐17 years)
- Trophies will be awarded to top 3 male/female runners in each kid category
- Age category for adults: (18‐30 years) (31‐45 years) and (46+)
- Medals will be awarded to the top 3 male/female runners in each adult category
- Refreshments will be provided at end of race for all participants.
- Show of solidarity: Russian Ballet Theatre changes name following invasion of Ukraine
- House approves National Memorial status for El Paso Community Healing Garden
- Winds carry wildfire across Rio Grande into South Texas
- Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving permanent, House lawmakers weigh in
- ‘Good luck with that’: Governor responds to Russian lawmaker demanding US give back Alaska
- 9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.