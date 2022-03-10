City Partners with Petco Love Foundation to Vaccinate Hundreds of Local Pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and their community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by Petco Love Foundation.

The event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 1,000 pets.

Pets must remain in the vehicle; all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.

This event will be a part of a series of vaccination events that the department plans to offer during National Pet Vaccination Month.

WHAT: Mega Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinic

WHEN: 8 a.m. to Noon Sunday, March 13, 2022

WHERE: 301 George Perry Blvd.

COST: Free

To view upcoming events, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

