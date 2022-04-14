EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – This Easter weekend, El Paso Animal Services will be hosting a community-favorite adoption event, ‘Dollar Dog Days,’ in which all dog adoptions will be reduced to just $1.

The El Paso Animal Services Center says they’re currently in their peak intake season and all kennels remain full with more than 700 animals waiting for forever homes.

The center is inviting all potential adopters to help save the lives of the community’s four-legged friends.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services, 5001 Fred Wilson

WHAT: “Dollar Dog Days”; All dogs are available for adoption for $1

All pet adoptions include the animal’s spay/neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and City license.

To view adoptable pets and other upcoming events, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

