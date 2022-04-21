Animal Services is aiming to inspire children to read to shelter pets

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In celebration of “National Kids and Pets Day,” El Paso Animal Services is partnering with Petco Love to inspire children to share their love with shelter pets through the act of volunteering.

El Paso Animal Services will be hosting events April 22 and 23 to promote the Department’s ‘Kitty Reading Book Club’ volunteer reading program for young animal lovers.





WHAT: Read and Share Your Love: Book Reading & Bite Prevention Class

WHEN: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services Center Lobby (5001 Fred Wilson)

WHAT: Read and Share Your Love: Book Reading & Cat Toy Workshop

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23

WHERE: Cats At The Zoo Pet Encounter & Adoption Center (4001 Paisano)

During these events, El Paso Animal Services and Petco Love will be giving away limited free copies of Tony and Emmy award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth’s new book, “What Will I Do With My Love Today,” which advocates pet adoption and the power of love and kindness.

El Paso Animal Services is proud to participate in this national effort to encourage children to read and share their love with our pets. We have many ‘good listeners’ here who are ready to be adopted! Terry Kebschull, Animal Services Director

Parents of little animal lovers can learn more about El Paso Animal Services “Read and Share Your Love” events by visiting www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org/calendar.

Families who cannot attend can still learn more about joining the Kitty Reading Book Club program by contacting EPASvolunteer@elpasotexas.gov.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.