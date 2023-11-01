EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just after 8 p.m. on Halloween night, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in the 1830 block of Jadestone Street in Northeast El Paso.

According to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department, the boy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

In light of this incident, KTSM spoke with the Public Affairs Coordinator of El Paso Animal Services Julieanne Newbold, who explained that the holidays or events in which you might have many visitors, and aren’t part of your pet’s normal routine, can create a stressful environment for them.

“Remove them from that situation. You know, have an extra bedroom, or a garage, or a laundry room, or a bathroom or a place in the backyard that your pet’s able to retreat to,” Newbold explains.

Newbold also urges pet owners to look out for signs that your pet may feel uncomfortable so you can resort to looking for a safe space for them to retreat. That way, they won’t feel the need to defend themselves.

Newbold also advises people to keep their distance from animals if they haven’t approached you in a friendly manner, and to always ask the owners for permission to pet their pet.