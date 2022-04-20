EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Fabens ISD’s El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) School Resource Officer and El Paso County Animal Welfare Officers partnered for a special presentation.

On April 11, 2022, the group had a presentation for the Junior and Senior Class at Fabens High School.

The students from the student leadership council reached out to a School Resource Officer requesting to be educated on Animal Cruelty/Animal Welfare, according to officials with EPCSO.

Earlier this year, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement to bring back School Resource Officers to Fabens ISD schools.

The new agreement between El Paso County and Fabens Independent School District means School Resource Officers returned to FISD on March 1, and will run through September 30, 2025.

This agreement provides three deputy positions for FISD schools.

Fabens ISD joined Clint ISD, San Elizario ISD, and Socorro ISD in partnering with the Sheriff’s Office to create a safer environment for their schools.

