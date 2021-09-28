Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Sweater weather this week as a cold front arrives

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is Tuesday, it is Fall, and sweater weather is here this week.

Breezy to windy conditions along with slightly below average temperatures are expected for Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day this week with a forecast high of 85 degrees.

However, come Thursday a cold front will move in and drop our temperatures into the ’70s through the rest of the week.

Along with this temperature drop we also expect rain in our forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Make sure you plan accordingly for this temperature drop as we will definitely be able to feel that change in temperatures.

Temperatures will slowly rise to near seasonal come the start of next week.

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Haitian migrants share experience from Del Rio, hundred processed in El Paso

City Council takes no action on proposed rate by El Paso Electric

KTSM 6pm news update 09/29/2021

Ammunition shortage continues as Fall hunting season begins

KTSM 5pm news update 09/27/2021

Annunciation House

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header