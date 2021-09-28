Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Sweater weather this week as a cold front arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is Tuesday, it is Fall, and sweater weather is here this week.

Breezy to windy conditions along with slightly below average temperatures are expected for Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day this week with a forecast high of 85 degrees.

However, come Thursday a cold front will move in and drop our temperatures into the ’70s through the rest of the week.

Along with this temperature drop we also expect rain in our forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Make sure you plan accordingly for this temperature drop as we will definitely be able to feel that change in temperatures.

Temperatures will slowly rise to near seasonal come the start of next week.

Happy Tuesday everyone!