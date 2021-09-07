Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Late day T-storms before high pressure takes over

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Parts of El Paso could possibly see late-day isolated T-Storms today as there is some moisture in our area.

Temperatures are expected to be above average for today, therefore, if you have any outdoor activities planned make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Not all of El Paso will get to see rain tonight, however, it’s better to be safe than sorry so if you know your neighborhood floods easily make sure you have your sandbags ready to go.

A high-pressure system will take over our region and allow our temperatures to rise above normal for the remainder of this week.

Overall we have a pretty nice sunny week ahead of us. Happy Tuesday everyone.

