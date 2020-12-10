Andrea’s Thursday forecast on 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is expected to see some rain showers today as a low pressure system moves through the area.

Above average temperatures will continue throughout today, with a high of 61 degrees. That is about three degrees above our normal high for this time of the year.

A low pressure system from the North Pacific moves towards the Northeast and leaves behind lots of moisture. This will give us a chance to see some rain showers throughout the city until late afternoon.

Normally around this time of the year El Paso should be registering about 9.15 inches of rain, however, the borderland has only seen 5.82 inches of rain so far.

As we head into Friday, we will slowly begin to dry out and winds will be left behind.

Near seasonal temperatures are expected by Saturday and should maintain near normal throughout the rest of next week.