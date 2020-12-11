Andrea’s Friday forecast on 9

Local

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is bracing itself for a windy Friday afternoon after a day with light rains.

The borderland registered 0.02″ of rain yesterday, bringing the total amount of rain we have seen this year to 5.84″.

Normally El Paso should be seeing about 9.18″ of rain this time of the year, and unfortunately it does not look like the sun city will be catching up to that normal high any time soon.

A low pressure system is moving through the region today bringing in some windy conditions.

Winds are expected to pick up to 25 mph by this afternoon. Breezy and windy conditions will remain throughout the weekend.

For today, the borderland will see above average temperatures as we are forecasting a high of 61 degrees.

Some good news, a cold front will move in Saturday into Sunday, meaning we will drop down to the lower 50’s and remain near seasonal for the majority of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Nursing home residents and staff look to COVID-19 vaccine as an end to isolation

El Paso Nurses react to record COVID deaths announced Thursday

Fort Bliss National Cemetery honors veterans with annual wreath-laying event

City officials brace for holiday COVID-19 surge, urge residents to resist holiday gatherings

Suspects wanted in California murder arrested in El Paso

UTEP applying to be vaccine provider

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header