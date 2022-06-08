EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Erika Gaytan murder trial continued on Wednesday, where there were more witnesses and videos prepared for the jury.

On Wednesday, a video was shown of the accused, Ricardo Marquez, being interrogated by an El Paso Police officer on December 4th, 2019. In this video, he was arrested for Gaytan’s murder.

Throughout the video, which is over two hours long, the officer constantly asked the defendant, Ricardo Marqeuz, if Gaytan was ever in the jeep that belonged to his brother – something he denied despite the officer claiming that the evidence said otherwise.

Marquez explained to the officer that he and Gaytan were not that close and had only known each other for a couple of months and was not jealous of a man who supposedly flirted with her. Throughout the interrogation, the officer kept asking Marquez about the night Gaytan went missing – saying that her family, especially her son, miss her and want to know where she is.

Even with all the probing, Marquez could not give a direct answer to the officer.

After the video was presented and the jury dismissed for the day, the defense presented a motion to dismiss the charge of aggravated kidnapping citing insufficient evidence which was granted by Judge Medrano.

The trial will continue with the only charge of murder proceeding tomorrow.

