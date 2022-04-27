An El Paso native is now starring in an HBO Max series called “The Garcias”.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Maeve Garay is 13 years old, she was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. By the age of 5, she landed her first commercial in Los Angeles.

With the help from her parents, Garay has been able to pursue her dreams in shows like Briar Patch, Keyhole Garden and many more.

Garay says if you are unable to head out to Los Angeles, you can take acting classes locally.

“Do as much as you can. If you are a passionate actor like myself, then go out for like drama club, and go and do theater, which I did in school is U.I.L. it’s called Reader’s Theater and it was really fun, so like I said if you can’t go out to L.A., then go and try and work on local stuff and try to get acting classes,” Garay said.

With her outgoing personality and confidence in front of the camera, she has been able to land many roles, which she is now a regular on the HBO Max series “The Garcías”. A Nickelodeon reboot of the 2000’s ‘Brother’s Garcia’.

“It’s basically the original Brother’s Garcia grown up, and having kids, and going on a vacation for the summer in Mexico. And I feel like a lot of people think that this show is a Latino show and it’s a family Latino show but really it’s a family show, like nobody has to categorize it as a Latino show, like it’s for everybody,” Garay said.

Garay was able to give an exclusive insight on her character Victoria for the upcoming episode airing on Thursday, April 28.

“There’s an unlikely outcome for her from becoming a complete activist, and supporter of the ecosystem and earth. She completely channels passionate energy into a greedy capitalist and so that’s going to be really exciting for that episode,” Garay said.

Although the actress travels back and forth from El Paso to L.A. She lives a normal life like the rest of us. Garay goes to school in El Paso, enjoys reading, playing soccer and volleyball, plus enjoys swimming – which she says she really enjoys and is quite good at. She’s actually very good at it.

The teen star surprisingly plays Fortnite with her younger brother who has also starred on a tv show with her.

You can now stream the Latinx family comedy episodes 6 and 7 of “The Garcías” on HBO Max.

