An 18-year-old fell out of a truck bed and died in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old young man is dead after falling out of a pickup truck on Saturday evening in the Lower Valley.

Juan Valverde was riding with others in a Ford pick-up truck on the intersection of Yermoland and Duskain. He was standing in the bed of the truck when the vehicle swayed left and then turned right.

Police claim he lost his balance and fell out of the truck and hit his head on the pavement. Emergency Medical Services transported Valverde to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Valverde had been in the truck with Izeah Ramirez, 15, and Ricardo Antonio Reyes, 18. Ramirez was the initial driver of the vehicle and Reyes was in the front passenger seat while Valverde stood in the truck’s bed.

Police allege Ramirez approached the intersection and proceeded to turn left but then changed direction and went right instead. This caused Valverde to lose his balance and fall out of the truck bed and hit his head on the ground’s pavement.

