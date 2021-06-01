Ammonia leak reported Tuesday morning at Santa Teresa meat market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department responded on Tuesday morning to an ammonia leak at a meat market in Santa Teresa.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at the 5700 block of McNutt Rd.
According to a tweet from SPFD, the leak started Monday night and was isolated. The Stampede Meat market building was evacuated as a precaution, SPFD said.
