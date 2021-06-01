Ammonia leak reported Tuesday morning at Santa Teresa meat market

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Sunland Park Fire Department Twitter account.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department responded on Tuesday morning to an ammonia leak at a meat market in Santa Teresa.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at the 5700 block of McNutt Rd.

According to a tweet from SPFD, the leak started Monday night and was isolated. The Stampede Meat market building was evacuated as a precaution, SPFD said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Elks Care, Elks Share

El Paso appraisal district executive: Commercial values stagnant or a little lower this year

Memorial Day event held in Juarez

El Paso infectious disease expert applauds steady decrease of COVID-19 deaths, cases, but urges caution

Memorial Day at Concordia Cemetery

Wreath laying ceremony held at Ft.Bliss

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link