Ammonia leak reported Tuesday morning at Santa Teresa meat market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department responded on Tuesday morning to an ammonia leak at a meat market in Santa Teresa.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at the 5700 block of McNutt Rd.

According to a tweet from SPFD, the leak started Monday night and was isolated. The Stampede Meat market building was evacuated as a precaution, SPFD said.

Sunland Park Fire on the scene of an Ammonia leak this morning at 5700 McNutt Rd. The leak started last night and has been isolated. The building was evacuated as precaution and scene turned over to NM State Police. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/DiCe6bKhbN — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) June 1, 2021

