EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Back by popular demand, Amistad will host a Halloween Carnival for the El Paso community.

The Amistad team has been working hard to decorate the agency with various themes, such as an enchanted forest, zombies, and Disney villains. Attendees can anticipate a fun night with carnival games, prizes, and a haunted house, where attendees will also have the opportunity to crown the best-decorated department.

“We know keeping children safe is a parent’s first priority, and events like this create a space for parents to relax and have fun with their children,” says Community Relations Manager Kristina Peña. “This year, we’re excited because we’ll utilize our full conference center for games, prizes, and dancing. The team goes out with decorating and appreciates this opportunity to share their creativity with the community.”

For any additional questions on the Carnival, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the agency at 915.532.3406.

What: Community Halloween Carnival

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

How much: Free and open to the public

Where: Amistad, located at 3210 Dyer St.