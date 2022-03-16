EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad has extended their utility assistance program, AmistadCARES, to El Paso residents who are currently renting and who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The AmistadCARES program will provide aid covering up to 12 months of arrears for El Paso Water and El Paso Electric customers.

Organizers say this assistance will offer relief for families facing financial hardship due to the

COVID-19 pandemic.



We know many El Pasoans are facing hardship at the moment and our goal is to relieve some of the financial stress through the AmistadCARES Program. We are very appreciative of our continued strategic partnership with the City of El Paso and local utility companies for entrusting us with the funds, which enables us to deliver basic needs to our community. Andrea Ramirez, CEO, AmistadCARES Program



Amistad was one of the chosen by the City of El Paso to receive a grant as part of the federal assistance from Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act in July of 2020

Entering the third year of the pandemic, Amistad will continue to aid those who have been economically impacted in the El Paso community through $3 million in funding.

This portion of the AmistadCARES program will run through July of 2022 for El Paso Water and El Paso Electric customers who are currently paying rent for their residence.

Fund organizers encourage those interested in applying or requesting additional information to please contact 915.298.7307 (select opt. 1 + opt. 1 + zip code)

