EL PASO, TX (KTSM) -In June of 2022, the Gannett Foundation launched it’s 2022 A Community Thrives program for organizations and nonprofits across the nation looking to improve their communities. Amistad was one of two organizations in El Paso selected to participate.

This $2 million initiative allows organizations to raise money by crowdfunding, making them eligible for 16 different project grants.

After submitting the program application, Amistad was one of two organizations in El Paso selected to participate in this year’s “A Community Thrives” campaign, in hopes of raising money for their Client Health and Welfare Fund. Amistad is a social service agency that has been assisting the elderly, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and individuals experiencing homelessness for 46 years.

Amistad has been a pillar in the El Paso community since 1976, but we can only continue to do so with help from the El Paso community. We care for some of the most vulnerable individuals within the El Paso Community, and through fundraising opportunities like A Community Thrives, we hope to continue our mission of advocating and delivering exceptional lifesaving services to those who need them. Andrea Ramirez, CEO, Project Amistad

As a participant of A Community Thrives, Amistad must raise money by crowdfunding, then they will be eligible for 16 project grants ranging from $25,000 – $100,000. The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through Aug. 12, and recipients will be announced Oct. 5.

If you would like to support Amistad in their efforts to serve the El Paso Community, you can contribute to their campaign on their website at projectamistad.org.

