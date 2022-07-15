EL PASO, TX (KTSM) -In June of 2022, the Gannett Foundation launched it’s 2022 A Community Thrives program for organizations and nonprofits across the nation looking to improve their communities. Amistad was one of two organizations in El Paso selected to participate.
This $2 million initiative allows organizations to raise money by crowdfunding, making them eligible for 16 different project grants.
After submitting the program application, Amistad was one of two organizations in El Paso selected to participate in this year’s “A Community Thrives” campaign, in hopes of raising money for their Client Health and Welfare Fund. Amistad is a social service agency that has been assisting the elderly, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and individuals experiencing homelessness for 46 years.
As a participant of A Community Thrives, Amistad must raise money by crowdfunding, then they will be eligible for 16 project grants ranging from $25,000 – $100,000. The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through Aug. 12, and recipients will be announced Oct. 5.
If you would like to support Amistad in their efforts to serve the El Paso Community, you can contribute to their campaign on their website at projectamistad.org.
