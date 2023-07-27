Amistad’s five-year Peer Support Specialist Program is coming to an end, and with the help of local sponsors, Amistad will host a luncheon for peers who served during the program.

The Peer Support Specialist Network has worked to empower individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD/DD) in institutional settings such as state-supported living centers, nursing homes, group homes, and intermediate care facilities.

The program’s initiative is to educate and train individuals with IDD to understand their rights, manage their benefits and develop their own goals.

WHO: Amistad

WHAT: Volunteer Luncheon

WHEN: Friday, July 28, 2023, from 12pm – 1pm

WHERE: Amistad – 3210 Dyer St, 79930