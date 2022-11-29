EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday’s World Cup was a must-win situation for the U.S. men’s national team after draws against England and Wales. With the Americans up against Iran in the group stage, the El Paso chapter of the American Outlaws were out in full force in West El Paso.

Early in the first half, a goal by Christian Pulisic put the U.S ahead with cheers from fans heard far and wide. Drums were banging and cheers were roaring as the clock winded down and it became clear that the U.S. would be advancing.

Deylon Douglass, president of the El Paso American Outlaws, says a win like the one Tuesday means so much more since it is the national team.

“For the U.S., it’s like national,” Douglass said. “We support the men and the women, but we got a big group to come out today, where all the American Outlaws are made up of doctors, lawyers, military people, Border Patrol, like we’re just a big group of everyone that comes together under one umbrella to support the USA.”

This win is a statement victory after the U.S. was unable to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and left fans everywhere worried about the state of the men’s national team. As a country that is often overlooked in the world of soccer, Joe Rodriguez, another American Outlaw, sees this as an opportunity to put the U.S. in World Cup conversations once again.

“Just like every other country in the world, we want a World Cup and what a better chance than in four years when it’s going to be here. I mean the English say its coming home well. It’s coming home for us too. Lets go we want it.”

With this win, the US will play the Netherlands on Saturday in the knockout round.

