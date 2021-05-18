American Heart Association recommends measuring waistlines to reduce the risk for diseases

If your body mass index is over 25, that's considered overweight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Health experts with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso believe that this practice could save your life.

“Waist circumference has been something of interest for a long time. Especially with things like pre-diabetes — essentially setting yourself up for failure,” said Family Practice Physician with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, Dr. Blake Busey.

The American Heart Association released new guidelines in their journal Circulation that describe how a standard assessment of your body could be beneficial to your health.

The AHA states belly fat could be a sign of visceral adipose tissue, also called “vat”. That’s a particularly dangerous type of fat that wraps itself around organs deep in the body.

Vat raises the risk for heart disease, type two diabetes, stroke and high cholesterol.

Non-pregnant women with a waist greater than 35 inches and for men, a waist larger than 40 inches are at higher risk.

