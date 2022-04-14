EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — She’s captain of her robotics team, a top student at Montwood High School and is passionate about getting more young women involved in STEM-related careers and currently volunteers in this space.

To cap it off, she’s been awarded the Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.

Valentina Valles’ is the recipient of a $40,000 scholarship to study computer science at a university of her choosing, and a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year in college.

She was chosen among other 250 high school seniors from underserved communities across the country, based on their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need.

Valentina plans to attend UT Austin and hopes to one day work for a robotics company, such as Boston Dynamics, with a focus on programming and test-driving robots.

