Also shifting to online services, El Paso Water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water will be shifting their services online amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a release, EPWater is temporarily limiting in-person interactions with customers to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

These new measures will be taken into effect on March 23. Customer Service Center located at 6400 Boeing Dr. will close until further notice.

EPWater encourages customers to make payments online. Customers are encouraged to go to epwater.org/customer_service/pay_my_bill to find out how to make online payments or by phone.

Payment locations may also be found in many local Walmart stores, the release said.

According to the release, EPWater has placed a hold on all non-essential field appointments, including leak inspections and collection of payments. Customers are asked to respect that field personnel has been directed to limit all personal interactions with customers.

“These may seem like extreme measures, but we are doing everything in our power to protect the health of both our employees and customers,” said EPWater President and CEO John Balliew.

It is important to note that EPWater has a plan to keep critical facilities staffed so drinking water and wastewater services will be available 24/7/365. EPWater advises customers that there is NO need to stockpile bottled water since the utility will continue to provide healthy, safe, reliable water from the tap.

“EPWater is committed to the health and safety of our employees and our customers as the spread of coronavirus evolves,” said Balliew. “Thank you for your trust in EPWater as we continue to provide you with safe, reliable water, wastewater and stormwater services.”