Alpine Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Agents from the Alpine Border Patrol Station found and arrested a convicted sex offender early Wednesday morning.

Officials share that on Wednesday, October 14, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, along with the Alpine Border Patrol Agents found a group of undocumented migrants traveling on Highway 90 west of Alpine.

“During processing, one of the individuals was discovered to be a registered sex offender,” Border Patrol officials share.

“Records show the undocumented migrant, a citizen of Mexico, was charged and convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse of a Victim under 13, Sex Offense Against Child-Fondling and was sentenced to 48 months’ Probation on June 25, 2021.”

Officials add that the Mexican national was most recently removed from the United States in August of 2021.

He is being referred for criminal prosecution for 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation.

