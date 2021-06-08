Alleged robbery led to four-car collision in the Northeast, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two alleged thieves are accused of stealing items from a store in Northeast El Paso on Sunday and then causing a four-car crash, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Eric Gomez, 26, and 21-year-old Pedro Vale, both of Chaparral, are accused of aggravated robbery in the Northeast incident. An officer reportedly saw Vale run from the store on Gateway North and Montana get into a Chevrolet Geo Prism on Sunday morning. The officer pursued the two, suspecting criminal activity.

The car that the suspects were in accelerated, running a red light at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Dyer Street, police say. The vehicle collided with a Honda CRV, leading to three other cars being caught in the collision. Police initially reported a five-car collision.

The 52-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla, Marco Carrillo, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Vale was arrested and booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility. Gomez remains in the hospital with injuries. Both will have bonds set at $500,000.



