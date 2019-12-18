Las Cruces police arrest alleged robber after suspect face-plants into door leaving DNA evidence behind

Markell Deshaun Barnes is accused of committing two robberies in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – DNA evidence leads to the arrest of a suspected Las Cruces robber.

Markell Deshaun Barnes, 19, is accused of committing two armed robberies in June.

Authorities said both crimes took place on the same day.

The first alleged crime was committed at a Giant gas station at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to authorities.

The second alleged robbery happened at a Pizza Hut restaurant around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Shortly after the Pizza Hut robbery, Las Cruces police said they realized the two crimes were likely committed by the same person.

Police reviewed surveillance images from the Pizza Hut case and noticed the suspect tried running out a door that had already been locked from the evening and face-planted into the door before taking off in the other direction, police said.

Police said they swabbed the door for possible DNA evidence.

The evidence collected was sent to the New Mexico forensic laboratory in Santa Fe where DNA was confirmed.

The unknown DNA profile was entered into CODIS – the Combined DNA Index System – where it matched a known sample of Markell Deshaun Barnes.

Based on those results, Las Cruces police investigators said they obtained a warrant for Barnes’ arrest.

Barnes was located and arrested on the warrant last week by police in Albuquerque.

He has since been transferred to the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.