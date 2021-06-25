Alleged Home Depot robber arrested at bus stop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested a 23-year-old man on Wednesday after he allegedly committed a robbery at a West Side Home Depot.

Police say Jose Angel Venegas, 23, stole property from the Home Depot at 7545 N. Mesa around 5:30 p.m. He allegedly assaulted a security officer who had approached him.

Venegas then fled the area with the property but was arrested at a bus depot at 7500 Remcon, the closest one to the store, police say.

He is behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond.

