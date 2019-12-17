Alleged drunk driver who killed mother and child in Loop 375 crash is booked

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who police said drove drunk on the wrong side of the freeway and killed a mother and her child in a head-on crash has been officially booked into jail.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 on Loop 375 West (Border Highway) near Bowie High School.

According to traffic investigators, Juan Martinez, 73, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic in a 1999 Toyota 4Runner.

Police on Tuesday released Martinez’ mug shot and said he was released from the hospital and then booked on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault. His bonds total at $300,000.

Courtesy EPPD

At the same time, Elide Yvonna Garcia, 25, of Las Cruces was driving west in a 2017 Toyota Corrola. Martinez hit Garcia’s car head-on.

The crash instantly killed her son, 6-year-old Jose Luis Wences. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where she also died.

A passenger in the Corrola, 29-year-old Alberto Cuellar also suffered serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Martinez was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Center as soon as he is released from the hospital, police say.

This is the 64th and 65th traffic deaths in 2019 compared to 64 at this time last year.