Alleged drunk driver crashes van through Juárez daycare

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KTSM) – City police say an alleged drunk driver lost control of his van and crashed into the nursery room of a daycare in central Juárez.

The moment of the crash was caught on the daycare’s security cameras. It shows the impact of the van and cribs being tossed across the room.

Police say there were no children in the daycare at the time as it was closing time for the center. And, parents had already taken home when the crash happened. Some of the parents and employees still at the facility witnessed the crash and detained the driver until police arrived.

In the video you can see empty containers inside the van. The driver was arrested by police.

