Alleged drunk driver arrested in connection with deadly chain-reaction crash in far East El Paso, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged drunk driver has been arrested in connection with a deadly chain-reaction crash that killed a man and seriously injured another, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Martin Castaneda, 24, has been charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter and Intoxicated Assault.

The incident took place on Dec. 9, at around 10 p.m., according to officials.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer was stalled on the I-10 West exit ramp and that two people identified as Carlos Lechuga and Hector Mendoza arrived to help the driver and parked in front of the trailer.

According to investigators, Castaneda was weaving in and out of lanes and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, which then struck the vehicle in front of it.

Police said the unoccupied vehicle hit both Lechuga and Mendoza who were standing in front of the vehicle.

Both were reportedly thrown off the overpass and fell approximately four stories.

Lechuga was taken to Del Sol Hospital where he died and Castaneda is still recovering from his injuries, police said.