Alleged drunk driver arrested after hitting EPPD car on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged drunk driver was arrested after crashing into an El Paso Police Department (EPPD) unit Wednesday night.

According to EPPD officials, 59-year-old Pedro Garcia Dominguez was westbound on I-10 when he struck the EPPD car near mile marker 16. The patrol car and the EPPD sergeant were performing traffic control for a TxDOT project.

The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Pedro Garcia Dominguez, was traveling west bound on the right side of I10 West when it approached the police vehicle and collided into the rear of the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Dominguez sustained minor injuries. The sergeant who was operating the police vehicle at the time of the collision, was transported to Las Palmas Medical Center to receive treatment.

Dominguez showed signs of being intoxicated and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

EPPD officials say Dominguez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, received a $1,000 (PR) Personal Recognizance bond by Judge Myers and was released from custody.

Officials add that driving While Intoxicated is the main contributing factor in this collision.

