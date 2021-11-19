Alleged drunk driver arrested after hitting EPPD car on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged drunk driver was arrested after crashing into an El Paso Police Department (EPPD) unit Wednesday night.
According to EPPD officials, 59-year-old Pedro Garcia Dominguez was westbound on I-10 when he struck the EPPD car near mile marker 16. The patrol car and the EPPD sergeant were performing traffic control for a TxDOT project.
EPPD officials say Dominguez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, received a $1,000 (PR) Personal Recognizance bond by Judge Myers and was released from custody.
Officials add that driving While Intoxicated is the main contributing factor in this collision.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.