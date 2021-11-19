Alleged drunk driver arrested after hitting EPPD car on I-10

The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Pedro Garcia Dominguez, was traveling west bound on the right side of I10 West when it approached the police vehicle and collided into the rear of the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Dominguez sustained minor injuries. The sergeant who was operating the police vehicle at the time of the collision, was transported to Las Palmas Medical Center to receive treatment.

Dominguez showed signs of being intoxicated and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

el paso police department