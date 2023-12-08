EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hoax bomb threats were made to Texas schools on Friday, Dec. 8, including schools in El Paso, the FBI El Paso said.

The FBI issued the following statement:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a school is made. The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

This is a developing story. KTSM is working to bring you updated information on this matter.