All women mariachi band hoping to break mariachi stereotypes

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An all-female mariachi band in El Paso said it wants to break mariachi gender stereotypes. The group is called Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

“It’s a male-dominated genre, so everybody looks at you like you can’t be as good as an all-male group,” said Lilly Sanchez the Owner and Director of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

For the past almost 20 years the group has been playing mariachi in El Paso.

One of the biggest struggles for the all-female group is singing songs that were traditionally sung by men.

“Sometimes the chorus do suffer cause you need that low bottom base, but we make it work,” said Sanchez.

“Especially like learning the keys and stuff for a female voice is very different from learning keys and stuff from male voices,” said Yesenia Rodriguez a Member of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

However, the ladies said they don’t want to be the same as other mariachi groups.

Courtesy of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

Standing out with their turquoise, pink and royal blue outfits.

Courtesy of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

“I think color choice helps us stand out a lot. I hadn’t really seen, well until I joined this group, I never really saw like a turquoise traje,” said Karyme Perea a Member of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

The band has played throughout the Southwest and recently went on tour with international singer Lila Downs proving that women mariachi bands can be successful in a male dominate industry.

“They either don’t take you seriously or they just think that you can’t accomplish anything so it’s nice to prove them wrong,” said Rodriguez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

All women mariachi band breaking mariachi stereotypes

Thumbnail for the video titled "All women mariachi band breaking mariachi stereotypes"

No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated

Thumbnail for the video titled "No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated"

Bowie High School students wait an hour in cold for doors to open, district says due to security concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie High School students wait an hour in cold for doors to open, district says due to security concerns"

PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso"

construction worker shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "construction worker shortage"

Monster Jam driver surprises Fort Bliss students with gym makeover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monster Jam driver surprises Fort Bliss students with gym makeover"
More Local