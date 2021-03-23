All Texas adults eligible for vaccines Monday; what this means for UMC registration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center El Paso said it welcomes Tuesday’s announcement by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recommend the vaccination of all Texas adults beginning next Monday.

In a statement, UMC said it will continue to schedule vaccination appointments based on the number of vaccines allotted to the hospital each week by the state.

A spokesman added that UMC would work closely with the City of El Paso to utilize the registration list created through the city’s website.

As for the status of the joint registration system between UMC and the City of El Paso, the spokesman said that as thousands of people get vaccinated through different agencies and at different locations, UMC and the City would continue to sort the remaining list of available names and remove those who report that they have already received a vaccine.

UMC added that currently, it is vaccinating El Pasoans who registered during one of UMC’s recent registration events or through the city website.