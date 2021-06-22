Alamogordo school district to discuss transgender athletics

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — School board members in southern New Mexico are planning to discuss a proposed resolution that could restrict participation in sports by transgender athletes.

The Alamogordo school board has scheduled a work session Saturday that will include time for the public to comment on the matter. The district’s superintendent has argued that the practice of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports impedes the opportunities for biological female student-athletes.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is taking issue with the proposal. The organization sent a letter to the school board Tuesday, saying such a policy would violate state and federal law.