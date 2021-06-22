Alamogordo school district to discuss transgender athletics

Local

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — School board members in southern New Mexico are planning to discuss a proposed resolution that could restrict participation in sports by transgender athletes.

The Alamogordo school board has scheduled a work session Saturday that will include time for the public to comment on the matter. The district’s superintendent has argued that the practice of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports impedes the opportunities for biological female student-athletes.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is taking issue with the proposal. The organization sent a letter to the school board Tuesday, saying such a policy would violate state and federal law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Licon Dairy to Kick off Concert Series

Expansion of Cervantes Institute in El Paso at Southwest University

Sen. Blanco talks state 'Vanessa Guillen Act,' federal measures to combat military sexual assault

Mexican truckers thankful for chance to get COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso

Mexican truckers grateful for COVID-19 vaccines

El Paso doctor-musician hosts virtual concert series to raise funds supporting children's mental health

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link