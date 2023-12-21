EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An Alamogordo man has been arrested for an alleged robbery and a string of shoplifting.

According to the Alamogordo Police department, on December 16th, at approximately 8:30 p.m., they responded to the Allsup’s store located at 2201 North White Sands Blvd. for an armed robbery.

APD later learned that the male subjected identified as 30-year-old Danny A. Rios, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, has threatened a clerk with a knife and demanded money.

Rios reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise and fled the scene on foot.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, Alamogordo police located Rios in the 1600 block of Teresa Lane, was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

As a result of the investigation, the Detective division identified Rios as the suspect in a previously reported armed robbery at the Dollar Tree located on 2107 N. Florida Ave., on Dec. 6, 2023.

Rios was charged with additional count of armed robbery, further accused of everal counts of misdemeanor shoplifting at various businesses in the previous weeks. Rios was incarcerated at the Otero County Detention Center pending his appearance in Magistrate Court.