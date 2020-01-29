Alamogordo man arrested for attacking female with a knife, causing life-threatening injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Alamogordo Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance, where they found a male subject in the backyard of the residence attacking a female with a large kitchen knife.

The call came in yesterday at approximately 11:40 p.m. at the 3600 block of Basswood Avenue.

According to a release, the subject was immediately arrested. The victim was transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and later flown to a hospital in El Paso to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Matthew Baisley, 28, of Alamogordo, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Baisley is being held at the Otero County Detention Center with a pending bond.