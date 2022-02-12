EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, February 11, investigators from the Alamogordo Police Department and 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office arrested a 34-year old Trevor Lavalais, on six counts relating to a sexual assault investigation involving a child at a local private school.

Lavalais charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, three counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

He was taken and booked into the Otero County Detention Center while he awaits appearing before the Magistrate Court.

