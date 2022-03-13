EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a show of support for Ukraine, the City of El Paso is illuminating the outside lights at the El Paso International Airport and the public art piece on I-10 and Airway in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

While El Paso and Ukraine are more than 6,300 miles apart, the City wishes to shine a light on the humanitarian crisis being experienced by the people of Ukraine. The lighting also offers an opportunity for individuals to take a moment to reflect on the dire situation and consider how each person might be able to show support by either donating to a local agency in honor of Ukraine or donating directly to help those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. City of El Paso

The City will illuminate both areas blue and yellow every night through the end of March in support of Ukraine and its people as they battle a Russian invasion.

The City joins many other governments, organizations, and entities around the state and across the country in a show of solidarity.

To learn how to help Ukraine and donate, click here.

Click on this link to learn more about the West Texas Red Cross.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.