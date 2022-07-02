EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport is expecting the already busy summer travel season to continue this Independence Day holiday.

Recently added flights to popular vacation destinations such as Austin, Orlando, and San Diego are adding to the increase in travelers.

To help those flying over the holiday weekend, El Paso International Airport would like to remind passengers to check with their airlines for the latest travel information.

Additional travel tips for a pleasant experience include:

Arrive Early. Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to departure. Due to the number of added flights, there is a potential for longer wait times for both check-in and security lines, especially for early morning flights. The security checkpoint is open by 4:00 a.m.

Be Prepared. Review the current identification requirements and screening procedures for traveling with liquids, gels, and aerosols by visiting TSA.gov or by contacting them directly by tweeting @AskTSA. Sign up for TSA PreCheck to expedite the screening process.

Visit FlyElPaso.com. See our hours of operation for food and beverages, news, and gifts as well as passenger amenities like nursing station and pet relief areas. Sunflower lanyards are available for passengers with hidden disabilities, email airport@elpasotexas.gov to request a lanyard or visit the visitor information desk.

