Air Marine helicopter comes to rescue of injured hiker in El Paso mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was rescued by an El Paso U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations helicopter on Sunday afternoon.

Pilots flew the helicopter over the Franklin Mountains after officials with the El Paso Fire Department reached out to the unit for assistance to provide a rescue of the 48-year-old woman who had injured her knee during a hike.

She was airlifted out of a canyon and taken to the William Beaumont Army Hospital and transferred to an awaiting EPFD ambulance. The whole operation took a little more than an hour, according to a news release.

“Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations Branch was glad to assist the search and rescue team from El Paso Fire Department in helping this injured woman,” John Stonehouse, director of Air and Marine Operations El Paso Branch said.

The operations branch is part of a partnership with local and state law enforcement entities to provide safety across the region.