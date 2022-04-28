EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners, Rescue Runners 915, are hosting a joint ‘Mutt-A-Thon’ volunteer and adoption event to give every dog a break from their kennel, showcase them for adoption, and promote volunteering at the Animal Services Center.

With over 700 dogs currently waiting for forever homes at the shelter, the effort to walk every adoptable dog in one day will take extraordinary support from members of the community. This event is a great opportunity to learn about volunteering at the shelter, while also providing much-needed love and attention to our shelter pets, giving them a break from their kennel and helping them find a loving family.

The community is encouraged to sign up for an hour-long walking shift by visiting www.RescueRunners.org. Runners and walkers can sign up for as many one-hour slots as they would like. Children under the age of 18 can sign up to walk dogs but must be joined by a parent or guardian. All volunteer participants will receive refreshments, raffle entry for prizes and a ‘Mutt-A-Thon Finisher’ photo with their running buddy.

All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.