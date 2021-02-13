Ahead of winter storm, City prepares area roadways

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews with the City’s El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department are ready to respond to wintry weather conditions in the Borderland.

A winter storm is expected to move into the Borderland on Sunday, with rain chances in the morning and snow chances in the eastern part of the county in the evening hours.

While snow accumulation is expected to be limited in El Paso, there is concern that overnight precipitation will create black ice on roadways.

The department has 25 vehicles with sand or salt spreaders to treat the roadways. Their snow and ice control plan deploys the crews to affected areas to maintain safety.

Crews are monitoring weather conditions and will adjust the plan as needed.

“We go and cover the areas we have in conflict, our problem areas, which include hospitals, fire stations and the international bridges,” said Salvador Solis with the Streets & Maintenance Department. “So (those) are our priorities right now — we want to provide safe access and rapid access for our first responders.”

Solis said the city is coordinating with other local organizations such as the El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure drivers are safe on the road.

The El Paso Office of Emergency Management is opening warming centers in El Paso on Sunday and Monday to ensure those who need a warm place to shelter can do so.

The Texas and New Mexico departments of transportation offered these driving tips to help keep people safe:

Driving Tips