Ahead of winter storm, City prepares area roadways

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews with the City’s El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department are ready to respond to wintry weather conditions in the Borderland.
A winter storm is expected to move into the Borderland on Sunday, with rain chances in the morning and snow chances in the eastern part of the county in the evening hours.
While snow accumulation is expected to be limited in El Paso, there is concern that overnight precipitation will create black ice on roadways.
The department has 25 vehicles with sand or salt spreaders to treat the roadways. Their snow and ice control plan deploys the crews to affected areas to maintain safety.
Crews are monitoring weather conditions and will adjust the plan as needed.
“We go and cover the areas we have in conflict, our problem areas, which include hospitals, fire stations and the international bridges,” said Salvador Solis with the Streets & Maintenance Department. “So (those) are our priorities right now — we want to provide safe access and rapid access for our first responders.”
Solis said the city is coordinating with other local organizations such as the El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure drivers are safe on the road.
The El Paso Office of Emergency Management is opening warming centers in El Paso on Sunday and Monday to ensure those who need a warm place to shelter can do so.
The Texas and New Mexico departments of transportation offered these driving tips to help keep people safe:
Driving Tips
- Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
- Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
- Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.
- Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
- If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.
- Reduce your speed
- The best accident prevention on snow and ice is to slow down and leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you for emergencies.
- Practice good winter driving techniques
- Keep your gas tank full, turn on your head lights, keep your windshield washer fluid full with antifreeze, keep winter driving chains in your vehicle, have a winter survival kit that includes a flashlight, hand warmers packets, first aid supplies, high-energy snacks, bottled water, medications and read your owner’s manual for special instructions on driving 4-wheel drive vehicles and vehicles with ABS on snow and ice.
- Avoid driving in a “snow cloud”
- Large vehicles, such as semi-trailer trucks and snow plows, may produce dense clouds of blowing snow that make it difficult for drivers to see. When drivers encounter snow clouds, they should stay back to avoid the cloud.
- Plan ahead and be patient
- Delays are common during bad weather. Leave a little earlier and be patient with delays.
- Check before you pass
- Know where a snow plow and blade are before trying to pass. On multi-lane highways, the plow can be in your blind spot. Before attempting to pass, make sure it is safe.
- Pay attention to weather forecasts — trust them
- Winter storms can become severe quickly, so stay tuned to weather forecasts when planning your trip.
- Don’t use cruise control
- Never use cruise control when the roads are in slippery conditions. Using your cruise control can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip.
- Know your current road conditions
- Wear your seatbelt
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers also buckle up.