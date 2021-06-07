Aguilar Family Foundation Donates 420,000 Meals to food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Aguilar Family Foundation is donating 420,000 meals to El Paso families through the local food bank.

The Aguilar Family Foundation is a donor-advised fund of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PDNCF). Their mission is to improve the quality and circumstances of life for present and future generations in El Paso through philanthropy.

“El Paso is a community with several thousand food in secure families, and this pandemic only increased the need within our community. We were committed to this cause prior to this crisis, and we want to inspire others to give to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. The need is still there,” said Richard Aguilar of the Aguilar Family Foundation.

Prior to the pandemic, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger was distributed 32.5 million pounds of food in 2019 to local families. Unfortunately, in 2020, that distribution rose to 139.7 millions pounds, making El Pasoans Fighting Hunger the fourth largest food bank in the nation.

“We’re still not out of the dark. Our projections show that we have about 18-24 months before we come out of this,” said Kathy Cox of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. “Thankfully, we have families in this commitment to El Paso and its families.”

