Affordable housing communities accepting applications

Local
Posted: / Updated:

One of ten affordable housing communities taking applications. / Courtesy of Envolve Client Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents looking for affordable housing communities now have options to consider throughout the city.

Envolve, the property manager of the communities, say there are 10 available locations residents can apply for. The units are designed for single adults, families and seniors, according to Envolve.

The units are located near schools, hospitals, public transportation hubs and shopping centers, a news release says.

“We are thrilled to share that we have ten communities that offer affordable apartment units- perfect for college students, families, seniors, and those with special, physical needs,” said Elizabeth Espino, the regional manager for Envolve.

Envolve is one of two third-party companies contracted by the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso to handle their property portfolio. The companies are in charge of handling all issues related to the properties and waitlist occupancy, according to HACEP’s website.

For more information call (915) 881-9904.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso 'Dreamer' reacts to Biden preserving DACA, says more needs to be done

'Texas Rally for Life' caravan draws hundreds to state Capitol in Austin

Local lawmakers respond to Texas AG lawsuit, call rhetoric 'reckless'

School counselor retires after 36 years, expects more teachers and staff to follow due to COVID-19

Chaparral man faces federal charges after alleged carjacking and high-speed chase

Food Truck Friday: Porkchops El Paso | Segment 1

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link