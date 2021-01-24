Affordable housing communities accepting applications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents looking for affordable housing communities now have options to consider throughout the city.

Envolve, the property manager of the communities, say there are 10 available locations residents can apply for. The units are designed for single adults, families and seniors, according to Envolve.

The units are located near schools, hospitals, public transportation hubs and shopping centers, a news release says.

“We are thrilled to share that we have ten communities that offer affordable apartment units- perfect for college students, families, seniors, and those with special, physical needs,” said Elizabeth Espino, the regional manager for Envolve.

Envolve is one of two third-party companies contracted by the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso to handle their property portfolio. The companies are in charge of handling all issues related to the properties and waitlist occupancy, according to HACEP’s website.

For more information call (915) 881-9904.