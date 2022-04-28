EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day after the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of three teens in connection with the city’s most recent murder, KTSM uncovers new details on exactly how the trio was arrested and the immediate aftermath of the crime.
According to the arrest affidavit for 17-year-old Jorge Juarez, while nearby stores caught the robbery and stabbing death of 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez by Juarez, 17-year-old Christopher Carillo, and a 15-year-old unnamed juvenile, it was the testimony of another 19-year-old who witnessed the entire event that gave detectives the upper hand in the investigation.
The unnamed 19-year-old, who police say had no criminal history, came forward and met with investigators on April 23 about the murder.
Police say the witness knew Juarez and was able to identify him via a photo in the EPPD database.
The witness had first-hand knowledge of the crime – which police say was verified via video surveillance from the scene.
Police say the witness was there for the entire duration of the attack, theft, and murder. All information provided by the witness matched the video evidence of the murder, including the getaway vehicle that was subsequently seized and searched.
Footage from cameras from nearby businesses caught the entire event, including Gonzalez, walking from his home, crossing the street, and arriving at 7660 Alameda. Police say the footage shows Gonzalez on his phone, minutes before he was ambushed, robbed, and stabbed.
Another new detail of the incident dealt with the immediate aftermath of the stabbing, where Gonzalez attempted to get help.
According to the El Paso County Medical Examiner, Gonzalez died of multiple stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Juarez and Carrillo remain in custody, each under a $1.5m bond. The third suspect is being held in juvenile detention.
