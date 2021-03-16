Affidavit: Police officer charged in Downtown shooting said “I’m going to jail” after incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police officer Anthony Greer walked away from 33-year old Eduardo Reyes after shooting him. He placed his hands on his head and later called a supervisor saying “I’m going to jail,” a police affidavit says.

The document, obtained by KTSM 9 News, sheds new light on what happened between Greer and Reyes on Jan. 30. It details the findings of an investigation into Greer’s actions the night of a shooting outside the Tap Bar and Restaurant.

“Investigation reveals that the defendant’s actions during the shooting were reckless based on training and experience the defendant had received as a three-year veteran police officer,” the document reads. “Most importantly, the investigation reveals that (Reyes) was not a threat to the defendant at the time of the shooting.”

Greer was arrested on March 12 and was released the same day after posting a $50,000 surety bond. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigation conducted by the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and the Texas Rangers found Reyes did not present a threat of serious bodily injury or death to Greer.

Reyes was arrested on two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges on March 10 and was released after posting two $25,000 surety bonds in connection to a fight outside the bar.

Eduardo Reyes / Photo courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The affidavit says a bartender at the Tap called law enforcement when a fight broke outside of the business between Reyes and other patrons.

Reyes had been told not to sit near other customers and to follow COVID-19 regulations but he allegedly became irate because he did not want to move and began to yell obscenities and caused a scene inside the bar.

A man and woman at the bar intervened and ended up outside with Reyes. Shortly after, the man and Reyes began to fight.

The 33-year-old went to his vehicle and brought out black steel knuckles. He showed them to the man and woman. It is unclear whether he struck the man but he did not strike the woman, though he went after her, the document says.

Reyes told investigators in March he initiated a truce with the two patrons after they’d been fighting for sometime, aware that the police would arrive soon.

The fight ended before Greer arrived on the scene riding a police issued bicycle, according to the affidavit. Witness statements say the police officer dismounted the bike and immediately pulled out his handgun and shot Reyes.

Reyes also told investigators he began walking after the fight ended when heard someone yell “weapon.” He was shot immediately after turning around, he said.

The document says Greer is seen on a video shortly after the shooting immediately walking away from Reyes with his hands on his head, and later seen using his cell phone. It is not clear if Greer rendered aid to Reyes because it is not stated in the affidavit.

Other law enforcement officers arrived and aided Reyes, the document says.

“Investigation further revealed the defendant called a police supervisor and stated “I f***** up… I’m going to jail,” the affidavit reads. “Defendant told another police supervisor that the complainant faced him and his gun went off.”

The affidavit says Greer opted not to provide investigators with a statement.