AFFIDAVIT: Man allegedly shoots mother-in-law after dispute in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man jailed for murder allegedly shot and killed his mother-in-law during an altercation at a residence in the Lower Valley.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, who remains in the El Paso County Detention Facility, is behind bars on a $1 million bond after allegedly killing Maria Soroa on September 4.

Police allege Rodriguez shot Soroa multiple times times with a handgun after an altercation broke out at a home on Texas Red Drive.

Investigators spoke with four witnesses, including Rodriguez’s wife, who said an argument ensued between her husband and Soroa, who is her mother. Rodriguez’s wife told police the argument was about the two separating because of a medical diagnosis, according to a police affidavit.

The individuals had been living together in the same home, according to police.

“(Rodriguez’s wife) state that the defendant is always carrying a gun and no one else had a gun on them at the residence,” the affidavit states.

Witnesses said a party was being held at the Lower Valley residence when the argument ensued. They allege Rodriguez walked around the home with his gun.

Rodriguez allegedly acted reckless and waived the handgun around, a witness alleged.

“At one point, the defendant pulled the slide back on the gun, ejecting a round from the chamber, removed the magazine, and allowed (witness) to hold the gun,” a witness told investigators the affidavit states.

“(Rodriguez) allowed a (witness) to hold the gun and called the gun ‘his baby,” another witness told investigators.

Three witness told police Rodriguez made negative comments about Soroa after the argument. And, that Rodriguez was shoving his wife when Soroa and the witnesses intervened.

One of the witnesses allegedly saw Rodriguez take his gun out of a waistband and shoot Soroa at close range, the affidavit states. Shortly after, two witnesses were able to take the gun away from Rodriguez, it further reads.

Police say officers arrived and found Soroa bleeding on the ground.

“(Rodriguez) was stopped at the Ysleta Port of Entry attempting to cross back into the United States,” the affidavit states.

