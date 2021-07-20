Advocate: Texas bills could harm voter turnout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Democrats remain in Washington D.C. protesting proposed Republican-led election bills and advocates continue speaking out against the legislation.

Local organizers are set to hold a press conference against the proposed bills on Wednesday morning at the Upper Tom Lea Park.

And, across the states, advocates are speaking out against the proposed laws.

“The ability to have 24 hour voting allows you to vote at any time when you are not working and we found in Harris county that really drove up a lot of voters Latinos and working class families that work so hard in Texas.,” Juan Benitez, the director of Workers Defense Action Fund said.

Texas Democratic lawmakers say they’re protesting various pieces of legislation. But have largely spoken out against election changes.

Those include: banning drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting, changes to mail-in voting options and enhanced partisan poll-watching.

