EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that one-year Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson would be leaving the club.

According to club officials, Hutchison is leaving the club with his family to go back to Australia, citing the demands of being far from friends and family took a toll.

“This club and city will always hold a special place in my heart, but my family needs to be back home and that is top priority…my family and I have come to love this community and the people who call it home. I have been around the world in my football career, and I have never been to a place like El Paso. From the fans, the players, the technical staff, the management, and the front office, you are all top-notch, and this club means a lot to me. The future is bright for football in El Paso, and the culture here is extraordinary. I know that you all will continue to accomplish great things and want to say thank you to this community for allowing me to be a part of it.” Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson

“John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club…His leadership was critical in the evolution of Locomotive soccer, and his vision for our youth soccer program and the Locomotive Academy was critical for our club’s continued growth and development. Personally, I’m going to miss working with John, but I certainly understand and appreciate that family is most important. We’re fortunate to continue to work with John during this transition period and wish him and his family all the best.” President of MountainStar Sports Group Alan Ledford

Officials added that Hutchison will stay on as a Technical Advisor for the club to help with player recruitment and the coach hiring process ahead of the 2023 season.

Locomotive officials say they have immediately started the search for the Club’s new Head Coach, as the team moves into it’s fifth season.