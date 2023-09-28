EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents and professionals are looking for new ways on how to empower students with ADHD and how everyone can help build resiliency in our children. That is why the Paso del Norte Children’s will host an ADHD Conference on Friday, September 29th at the EPCC Administration Building.

Keynote speaker, Michael McLeod, owner of GrowNOW LLC, has worked with numerous public and private schools to assist in the development of executive functioning programming with national staff trainings and direct support services.

There will be 2 sessions offered for the community.

Morning session (7:30am-12pm) will provide professionals with opportunity to earn continued education accreditations for Social Work, Speech Language Pathology and Licensed Professional Counseling for a nominal fee.

Afternoon session (1pm-3pm) will focus on tips for parents and provide a narrative for the public over ADHD.

For more information on PdN Children’s, visit www.pdnchildrens.org and to register for this event please contact Araceli Urrutia (araceli.urrutia@pdnchildrens.org) or (915) 544-8484.

This conference is in association with the University of Texas – El Paso, CDIC El Paso and ESC Region 19.

What: PdN Children’s hosts ADHD Conference for parents and professional

When: Friday, September 29th

Where: EPCC Administration Building, (7900 Viscount Boulevard)

Times: Morning session (7:30am-12pm)

Afternoon session (1pm-3pm)